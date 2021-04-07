Manchester City record signing Kevin De Bruyne renews until 2025

Team record transfer

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2025, the Premier League club reported on Wednesday. In this way and if he fulfills the bond in its entirety, the Belgian would complete ten seasons in the ranks of City as David Silva, Kun Agüero and his compatriot Vincent Kompany already did.

De Bruyne has been negotiating the renewal of his contract with Manchester City for a few weeks and today the agreement between both parties has been made official. The talented footballer was signed by the English team in the summer of 2015 from German Wolfsburg for 76 million euros, an operation that is still the most expensive ever for Pep Guardiola’s team.

The sixth most valuable player in the world at the moment and current ‘MVP’ of his team, accumulates a total of 255 games with City in which he scored 65 goals and gave 105 assists. Thus, the Belgian is the second maximum assistant in the history of City, only surpassed by the Spanish David Silva.

Mbappé, Haaland: the 25 most valuable players in the world

25 Pedri (18) – Barça – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

March 2021 data

21 Marc-André ter Stegen (28) – Barça – Market value: € 75 million

& copy TM / imago images

21 Thibaut Courtois (28) – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75 M

& copy imago images

21 Matthijs de Ligt (21) – Juventus – Market value: € 75m

& copy imago images

21 Alphonso Davies (20) – Bayern – Market value: € 75m

& copy TM / imago images

17 Lionel Messi (33) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

17 Frenkie de Jong (23) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

& copy Imago / TM

17 João Félix (21) – Atlético – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

17 Ansu Fati (18) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

15 Heung-Min Son (28) – Tottenham – Market value: € 85m

& copy imago images

15 Marcus Rashford (23) – United – Market value: € 85m

& copy TM / imago images

11 Jan Oblak (28) – Atlético – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

11 Romelu Lukaku (27) – Inter – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

11 Joshua Kimmich (26) – Bayern – Market value: € 90m

& copy imago images

11 Bruno Fernandes (26) – United – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

6 Kevin De Bruyne (29) – City – Market value: € 100m

& copy imago images

6 Sadio Mané (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100m

& copy imago images

6 Raheem Sterling (26) – City – Market value: € 100 M

& copy TM / imago images

6 Trent Alexander-Arnold (22) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100 M

& copy TM / imago images

6 Jadon Sancho (21) – Dortmund – Market value: € 100m

& copy imago images

4 Mohamed Salah (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 110 M

& copy imago images

4 Erling Haaland (20) – Dortmund – Market value: € 110m

& copy imago images

3 Harry Kane (27) – Tottenham – Market value: € 120m

& copy imago images

2 Neymar (29) – PSG – Market value: € 128 M

& copy imago images

1 Kylian Mbappé (22) – PSG – Market value: € 180 M

& copy imago images

We are very happy to announce that @DeBruyneKev has extended his contract with City! # MCFCEspañol | https://t.co/EthAjgYlWWpic.twitter.com/JlsX0Rk2FN – Manchester City (@ManCityES) April 7, 2021

Homepage