Manchester City – PSG Champions League semi-finals: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/04/2021 at 1:08 AM CEST

The Etihad Stadium will have to withstand the assault of a PSG who was defeated at home by the Manchester City from Pep Guardiola. All this within the framework of Champions League semi-finals, a European competition that becomes one more year in the highest category of football on the Old Continent since he faces real heavyweights. This clash between Manchester City and PSG will decide which of the two teams deserves to reach the final and be eligible for this world-famous trophy.

The statistics play this time in favor of a Manchester City who have never lost against PSG. Two draws and two wins in their only four official matches in which they have met. This makes it easier to trust the English team than the French.

Be that as it may, we will see this game on Tuesday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. (CET). In addition, it will be issued through Mitele Plus Y Movistar +.