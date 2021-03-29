Manchester City: PSG accelerates the signing of Sergio Agüero for the summer

The future of Sergio Aguero it remains a mystery; However, one of the candidates to sign him in the summer has accelerated his signing, we are talking about PSG, who would sum up his fourth Argentine in the squad led by Mauricio Pochettino.

According to the Spanish newspaper, Sports world, the Parisian directive has taken an advantage over the rest of the teams that seek it, remembering that the FC Barcelona and Juventus have entered the bid for the attacker.

Agüero has seen his activity with Manchester City reduced due to injuries that have afflicted him throughout the season; However, in the last match, the former Atlético de Madrid striker signaled his players for not passing the ball to him.

Apparently, Guardiola has lost confidence in the historic scorer of the ‘Citizens’ and considering that his contract ends in the summer, it is most likely that he will seek fresh air in the last stretch of his career.