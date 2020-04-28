Apr 28 (.) – Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola and at least eight players from the current Premier League champion may have to undergo mandatory 14-day self-isolation when they return to the UK to resume competition, the The Times newspaper.

British professional football was suspended last month by the new coronavirus pandemic, and government containment measures will be in effect until at least May 7.

The Premier League hopes to resume matches in June, and foreign players and coaches returning to the country are expected to be ordered to self-isolate as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, The Times said.

The newspaper added that at least four coaches and players from various teams could be affected.

Guardiola is in Spain after his mother’s death this month, while eight City footballers are in their home countries.

Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo and his collaborators are in Portugal, while five team players are not in England, according to the report.

Norwich City coach Daniel Farke and Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuettl, as well as several of his footballers – and Brighton & Hove Albion – are out of the country, he added.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min began a three-week period of compulsory military service in his native South Korea on April 20.

Premier League clubs plan to hold a video conference on Friday to discuss options for ending the season.

Arsenal, West Ham United and Brighton have reopened their training grounds for first-team players to prepare for their return in individual sessions.

(Report by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)