Manchester City: Pep Guardiola was satisfied after winning the Capital One Cup

Coach Pep Guardiola Manchester City’s Premier League, was satisfied after winning the championship of the Capital One Cup, by beating in the final the box of the Tottenham Hotspurs.

It’s great. I’ve always been to big clubs and that has made it a lot easier. It’s not like it’s crowded, but it’s been amazing to hear your support again. We are very happy to have won this competition for the fourth time in a row. We went for the game and created several chances, “said Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish coach, who in his thirteen years on the benches has passed through Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Manchester City, added his thirtieth title this Sunday in the League Cup against Tottenham Hotspur.

The match was marked by the presence of 8,000 fans in the stands, an attendance record in England since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

