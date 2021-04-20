Manchester City: Pep Guardiola rejects the creation of the European Super League

Pep Guardiola appeared before the media to offer his press conference, something that was expected by many, as his team, the Manchester City It is one of the founding teams of the Super League, which is why it was a great surprise that the strategist will explode before the new competition.

Guardiola He claims to support his institution, but at the same time he criticized the creation of the Super League, pointing out that “it is not sport if you don’t mind losing.”

“The Super League is an embryo that still does not breathe, that is the reality. Next week we will play the Champions League and we will try to reach the final. Next season we will also play in Europe because we have won it,” he said at the beginning of his Press conference.

“I can give you my opinion on what I know today, but there is only one statement and no more than that. I’d love for the committee chair to go around the world and explain why. I support my club, I know the people and I am part of this club, but I also have my own opinion. I would love to be clear when we have all the information, ”Pep said in the run-up to Wednesday’s match against Aston Villa for the Premier League.

“If you ask me why these teams have been chosen to play this hypothetical competition in the future … It is not a sport if there is no relationship between effort and reward. It is not sport if success is assured or if it does not matter to lose. I have said many times that I want to be successful in the Premier League, not just a big one. I don’t know if the statement will be changed and four or five more teams will be allowed to move up. It is an embryo that is not yet breathing. It is just a statement. He is not breathing, “he added.

Even Guardiola also launched a criticism of UEFA, which threatens to disqualify the teams involved from the Champions League.

“UEFA also thinks for itself, everyone does. Lewandowski was injured in a national team break and could not be with Bayern! And he did not play in the quarter-finals after having spent ten months fighting with his team. Why don’t we clarify this too? Everyone looks to themselves, “he lunged.

