Manchester City: Pep Guardiola puts the Premier League title above the Champions League

Manchester City will live the experience of playing the first final in their history in the UEFA Champions League, taking on Chelsea in the city of Istanbul, Turkey, on May 29.

In a press videoconference prior to the match on matchday 35 in the England League, coach Pep Guardiola belittled the European Champions League title by placing it below the Premier League.

Read also: Club León will defend the title with everything, assures Santiago Colombatto

“I have always said that the title of the @premierleague is the most important. Economically for the club and for qualification for #UCL. There are four games left to achieve a victory. We will try to get it tomorrow,” he said.

In addition, the Spanish strategist congratulated Chelsea on their passage to the grand final of the European competition, facing the confrontation that they will hold this weekend that can define the new British football champion.

“Congratulations to @ChelseaFC_Sp for getting into the #UCL final. They did two good performances against the king of this competition, Real Madrid. We will try to play with the footballers that we decide best fit with the opponent’s way of playing and can win “he declared.

Read also: Club Tigres: Fernando Schwartz surrenders to the arrival of Florian Thauvin to Liga MX

PEP I have always said that the title of the @premierleague is the most important. Financially for the club and for qualifying for #UCL. There are four games left to win. We will try to get it tomorrow. – Manchester City (@ManCityES) May 7, 2021

Manchester City will seek to conquer the second title in the current 2020-2021 season when they receive a visit from Chelsea, in action on matchday 35 in the English Premier League.