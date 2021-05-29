Manchester City: Pep Guardiola promises to come back stronger next season

Coach Pep Guardiola of Manchester City on the Premier League, said satisfied with the campaign of his team, so he promised to come back stronger after falling against him Chelsea in the Champions League.

We have played 62 games. We are sad, we have to learn from this. The season was exceptional. We have given everything and we have not been able to win, but we will come back stronger, “said the Spanish coach.

The Spanish coach spoke at a press conference at the end of the final in Porto, where he highlighted how difficult it is to attack a team like Chelsea, who lock themselves up very well in defense and give you few chances to score.

It’s Chelsea, we can’t create more chances. Is not easy. To be the first final, we played a good game. We showed a lot of courage and we gave it our all. I am going to congratulate them for the great season and for the great game that we played today, “he added.

On his decision to leave a defensive midfielder like Fernandinho and Rodri out of the starting lineup, Guardiola pointed out that he chose the best he could.

