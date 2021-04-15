Manchester City: Pep Guardiola happy with the performance of his players against Dortmund

The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, surrendered to the performance of his players in the duel against the Borussia Dortmund, where they won their place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

I am very happy for this club, for its president and for the fans. All over the world. It is the second time that we are in the semis, so it is not history for the club, but we are beginning to build it, “Pep Guardiola said at the end of the match.

We were brilliant except for the first ten minutes. I am very happy to be one of the best four teams in Europe, “added the Spanish coach.

Pep Guardiola also highlighted the work of his players in the match, where he stressed that they did a brilliant job except in the first 10 minutes, where they were careless in the bottom half and suffered the score against.

