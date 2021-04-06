Manchester City: Pep Guardiola criticizes UEFA and FIFA for saturation of matches

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola of Manchester City of the Premier League, launched a strong criticism for the FIFA And the UEFA, due to the saturation of meetings that currently exists between clubs and national teams.

UEFA and FIFA kill players because it is too much. We have not had a week off since we started, “were the words of Pep Guardiola.

The Citizens’ technical director spoke at a press conference prior to the Champions League quarter-finals, where he assured that FIFA and UEFA saturate the players with the playoffs with matches.

For Pep Guardiola with all the FIFA dates for knockout games, Nations League and friendly matches of national teams, they are killing the players with so many encounters.

