Manchester City: Pep Guardiola breaks down in tears at Kun Agüero’s farewell

Pep Guardiola burst into tears when talking about Sergio Aguero, who will leave the Manchester City on June 30, and assured that they cannot find a replacement for him.

The Manchester City manager could not hold back the tears when asked by the Argentine after lifting the fifth Premier League title.

Also read: Wolverhampton: Raúl Jiménez reappears at Molineux after six months of waiting

“We love him very much. He has been a very special person for all of us. We cannot replace him. He has always shown his quality here,” the Spanish coach told Sky Sports.

Regarding the title that they were able to lift this Sunday in front of some 10,000 fans at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola pointed out that they have been “very lucky” to have been able to celebrate it with people.

“The stadium is not full, but even so, it is much better than without people. All titles are special. This one is different because of the pandemic and the problems we have had. That makes it mega special,” Guardiola said.

City will be able to complete the treble next week in the Champions League final against Chelsea.

“It is a dream come true for this club. It will be our first time and we will give everything to try to win,” he added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content