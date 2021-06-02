Manchester City offer two of their stars to sign Kane

06/02/2021 at 1:51 PM CEST

Harry Kane will be one of the market bombs. After showing in several statements that he wants to leave Tottenham this summer, the great clubs of the continent yearn for him. In the race for one of the deadliest forwards, City appear to have taken the lead.

The team of Pep Guardiola, runner-up in the Champions League, wants to incorporate gunpowder into their attack. This season he has played the vast majority of his games, including the final, without a pure ‘9’ and, after the departure of ‘Kun’ Agüero to Barça, it is a position that has to be filled.

For this, according to ‘The Sun’, the ‘citizens’ would be willing to include two of their stars in the negotiation. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, would be chosen to try to convince the always tough president of the London team, Daniel Levy.

Both footballers have not had one of their best seasons at Manchester City and, especially the Brazilian, who pIt seems to have lost a lot of prominence in the Catalan coach’s scheme. Although it is true that Pep, in many meetings of his teams, has tried to play with a false 9, a position that he could occupy, he has not finished fitting him.

Anti Premier clause?

Daniel Levy will not accept a low offer, no matter how bad the market is, so either a proposal is made to him with a face and eyes, or the footballer will not leave London. Precisely, months ago, it was speculated that one of the clauses that would have put the English forward, would be to be transferred to a team that did not play in the Premier League.

We’ll see what ends up happening, but what is true is that Kane wants out.