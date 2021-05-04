Manchester City lineups

05/04/2021 at 8:17 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Manchester City and PSG meet at the Etihad Stadium from 9:00 p.m. in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals looking for a ticket to the final in Istanbul. The British start with an advantage after winning (1-2) in the Parc des Princes with goals from De Bruyne and Mahrez. On the Parisian side, the scorer of the goal was Marquinhos.

The surprise on the visiting side is the absence of Kylian Mbappé, which was serious doubt for the shock. The Frenchman did not play against Lens and Mauricio Pochettino has decided to leave him on the bench. The eleven of PSG is composed of: Keylor Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Herrera, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Neymar; Icardi.

Regarding the premises, Pep Guardiola keeps Foden in the scheme and presents two novelties: Fernandinho in the place of Rodri and Zinchenko for Cancelo. The Manchester City line-up is made up of: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ruben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gündogan; Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Foden.