Manchester City: Kun Agüero’s brother unleashes his anger against Pep Guardiola

The brother of the now former forward of the Manchester City, Sergio Kun Agüero, raised the tension after declaring in his social networks that Pep Guardiola he never wanted the Argentine striker in the team.

“Guardiola never loved my brother since his arrival at the City,” wrote Mauricio del Castillo, Agüero’s brother, but minutes later he deleted the message, assuring that there were “many toxic people.”

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos: Félix Torres minimizes the Azteca Stadium

The Spanish coach had been excited about the departure of the Citizens striker, revealing that he would go to Barcelona to play alongside Lionel Messi.

BOMBA of Kun Agüero’s brother against Pep Guardiola Mauricio Del Castillo published this message and then deleted it … pic.twitter.com/3IO9cJfee3 – TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 29, 2021

Agüero played his last game with City entering the UEFA Champions League Final as a substitute, a game that the citizens lost to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Kun came to City in 2011 from Atlético de Madrid and was instrumental in securing five Premier League titles, three under Pep Guardiola.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content