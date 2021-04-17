Manchester City: Kevin de Bruyne sets off alarms for the game against PSG

Pep Guardiola will not get a historic title poker in England. The Chelsea he separated him from the FA Cup finals to compete for the first trophy of the Thomas Tuchel era, thanks to a goal from Hakim Ziyech in a match to forget (1-0).

The Moroccan, on the counterattack, took advantage of an error by Steffen, the substitute goalkeeper of City, to destroy the dream of the Sky Blues of lifting the Premier League, the League Cup, the Champions League and the FA Cup and they will have to “settle” for trying the treble.

However, one of the bad news was the injury of Kevin De Bruyne, who left injured as soon as the second half started in the English Cup semi-final match against Chelsea.

TERRIBLE NEWS !!! Kevin De Bruyne is injured early in the second half in the FA Cup semi-finals. Concern for those of Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/suOhbriKds – FAN10 (@ SoyFan10) April 17, 2021

The Belgian Manchester City player made a bad support with an ankle and had to be substituted