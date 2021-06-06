Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Year

Belgian footballer Kevin de Bruyne Manchester City, was elected for the second consecutive time the best player of the year in the Premier Lague by the Professional Footballers Association (PFA).

You always want to win all competitions as a team. It’s more important than an individual award, but being chosen by your rivals, by players you compete with every year says a lot, “said De Bruyne.

Joining De Bruyne were nominated Harry Kane (Tottenham) and his teammates Bruno Fernandes, Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias and Phil Foden, who won the Premier League best junior award.

OFFICIAL. Kevin De Bruyne won the PFA MVP award for Best Player of the 2020/21 season in English football. An award voted by the footballers themselves. Second year in a row that the Belgian magician has earned this prestigious individual award. THE PLAYMAKER. pic.twitter.com/dnFczrWxQ8 – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 6, 2021

The Belgian was already the winner of this award last season and is the first to repeat himself since the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo achieved it in the 2006/07 and 2007/08 campaigns when he was playing for Manchester United.

