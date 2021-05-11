Manchester City is 2020-21 Premier League champion

Manchester United gave in their resistance to fight the Premier League and mathematically made Manchester City champion after losing 1-2 at Old Trafford to Leicester.

The advance match of the thirty-sixth day ended the agony of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who in the chronicle of an announced “death” finally said goodbye to the title that left their rivals on a plate. City’s next clash, against Newcastle next Friday, will be the first in which he will look like a brand new champion.

Pep Guardiola will celebrate his third league since arriving at City in the 2016/17 season. The seventh in the club’s history (five of them in the Premier League stage). It surpasses Sunderland and Chelsea in titles, which accumulated half a dozen First Division championships.

The Spanish coach has given a quality leap to the “citizens” since he landed at the club. It has put him in the “top 6” of the most awarded.

With this, Pep has the opportunity to win the treble, as he has already achieved the Carabao Cup trophy and has the opportunity to win the Champions League for the first time in its history.

