Manchester City: in July 2020 the Uefa sanction will be announced | Premier League | Soccer

The English club appealed and the decision will be known in July of this year.

June 10, 2020, 02:05 p.m.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its acronym in English) announced on Wednesday that the sentence on the sanction against Manchester City will be known during the first half of July.

As explained by the body located in Lausanne (Switzerland), the appeal sessions of Manchester City and UEFA have ended this Wednesday and the final sentence will be known in the first half of July. The exact date will be revealed later.

“The hearing, started on June 8, 2020 in the morning, was conducted by videoconference, with participants in Lausanne and London, and witnesses from various countries, as agreed. At the end of the session, both parties have expressed their satisfaction with how the procedure has been carried out, “said TAD.

Manchester City was sanctioned for having committed serious breaches of UEFA’s licensing regulations and financial fair play regulations, by exaggerating its sponsoring benefit in reports transmitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016.

The City was sanctioned with two years without playing European competitions and a fine of 30 million euros. The UEFA supervisory body also accused City of not cooperating in the investigation of the case, which started in March 2019, at which point the club claimed that the accusation of wrongdoing was completely false.

