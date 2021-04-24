Manchester City hires forward Kayky, promising young Brazilian soccer player

The Fluminense from Rio de Janeiro announced this Friday that it reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of the forward Kayky, one of the most promising youngsters in Brazilian football today.

“Fluminense and Manchester City announce, this Friday, the conclusion of the negotiation by the attacker Kayky, 17, in favor of the English club,” the Rio de Janeiro club reported on its website.

Also read: Tigres UANL: The real reason why Ricardo Ferretti will not continue as his coach

The whole citizen acquired 80% of the federative rights of the extreme, whom they have already baptized as the ‘Neymar left-handed ‘, and the remaining 20% ​​will continue to be held by Fluminense. The ‘Flu’ did not disclose the values ​​of the transfer, although the Brazilian press maintains that it reached 10 million fixed euros, plus another 11 million in variables.

In addition, the City A purchase option worth 5 million euros was saved for 20% of the federative rights that the Brazilian club will keep, according to the “ge” portal of the Globo group.

Although he will turn 18 next June, Kayky da Silva Chagas will continue in the Carioca Tricolor until the end of this season, so he will only head to the English entity from January 2022.

The forward arrived at the ‘Flu’ at the end of 2012 to play in the Sub’9 category of futsal. Between the ages of 10 and 13, he began a transition to field football, with a brilliant evolution.

He was the Brazilian U17 champion in 2020 and this month he scored his first goal with the first team. Kayky is an extremely upright footballer, fast, has an enormous ability to dribble and tends to start from the right flank, despite being left-handed.

OFFICIAL. Manchester City reached a deal with Fluminense for Kayky. An operation of € 10 M + variables. The 17-year-old winger will join the Etihad club in 2022. A promise that stands out for his technical quality, speed, dribbling and 1v1. Brazilian youth team. pic.twitter.com/nIYK3E4Enz – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) April 23, 2021

On Thursday he became the youngest player in the history of Fluminense to play a Copa Libertadores, starting as a starter in the match against Argentine River Plate, which ended 1-1.

Kayky’s signing reminds other early transfers of other Brazilian talents, such as wingers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, who left Flamengo and Santos, respectively, to join Real Madrid, albeit for higher amounts.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content