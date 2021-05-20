Manchester City, Harry Kane’s first choice

05/20/2021

On at 18:19 CEST

Martí Grau

Tottenham footballer Harry Kane would have decided where to play next season. As reported by the British media The Times, the English forward has a verbal agreement with Daniel Levy, president of the London club, where the player was allowed to leave his current team this summer.

Harry Kane ends his contract with Tottenham in June 2024, He still has three years left. Although the London club would try to keep their top scorer at all costs, with a value set at 150 million pounds, the ‘Spurs’ could be willing to listen to offers if the player finally decides to leave the English capital in the transfer market.

Manchester City, in search of a nine

After the end of the contract Sergio Aguero, who will leave the Etihad at the end of the season, the team that directs Pep Guardiola look for a substitute in attack. Among the alternatives, the Catalan coach would be very clear about going for the Tottenham forwardIn fact, he already asked about the footballer last summer.

The Catalan coach, despite the fact that the English striker had already told his club that he wants to leave, did not want to answer about a possible interest | STATS

165 goals in 240 games with Tottenham would have been reason enough for the ‘citizens’ to go for Harry Kane. With the departure of his historic top scorer, Pep now would have found the English striker the best option to replace the Argentine footballer, closely related to Barça.

Other clubs on the horizon

Although the footballer is clear about his desire to play for Manchester City with Pep, there are other teams that have been interested in the player after he has decided to leave his current club. Among them are Manchester United, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or Chelsea, who in the absence of a nine goalscorer would look for a footballer with full guarantees.

Anyway, the option of the ‘citizen’ club will remain the first. With the club in a Champions League final, Harry Kane would regard it as a safe bet to lift titles in the prime of his career.