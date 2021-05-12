Manchester City: Guardiola that this Premier League has been the most difficult

The Spanish Josep Guardiola, coach of the Manchester City, highlighted his pride in achieving the title of the Premier League 2020-21, obtained after the victory of Leicester in the field of Manchester United, because, according to him, it has been the toughest campaign of his five years at the head of the ‘citizens’.

“This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This has been the most difficult. We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am very proud to be the manager and this group of players.” Guardiola stated on the club’s website.

“They are very special. To overcome this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties that we have faced, and to show the consistency that we have is extraordinary,” he added.

Although City are qualified for the Champions League final, against Chelsea, Guardiola said that the Premier League title is always the main goal of his team. “At the beginning of each season, the Premier League is the most important title for us,” he said.

“You have to be in it every three days, playing against all the rivals at home and abroad. Only by being the best, week after week, can you win this competition. It is a huge success,” Guardiola explained.

Manchester City titles in the first 117 editions of the English first division (without Guardiola): 4 Manchester City titles in the last 5 editions of the English first division (with Guardiola): 3 4 of 117: 3% 3 of 5: 60% pic.twitter.com/HNjksA1ZF4 – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) May 11, 2021

On the absence of public due to the pandemic, the Spanish coach said: “In our most difficult moments, we could not hear the public support us as always, but we know that they are with us wherever we go and that has lifted us up. I promise you that we feel his love, we appreciate it and we couldn’t have done what we have done without it. “

“I hope we can all celebrate together one day not too far away. It has been a very hard year for many people. This is really for our fans and for Colin Bell and his whole family,” he added, remembering one of Manchester City’s legends. , died in early 2021 at age 74.

This season is City’s third league title in four seasons and the 10th major trophy won under Guardiola.