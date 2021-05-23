Manchester City gives an emotional farewell to its legend; Sergio “Kun” Agüero

Manchester City fired one of its greatest legends this Sunday, striker Sergio Agüero, who after ten years at the English club will leave this summer.

The attacker, who could direct his course to Barcelona, will live his last match with the blue jersey at home, when he measures this Sunday at Everton, on the last day of the Premier League with the title already decided.

Agüero, as agreed with Pep Guardiola, will play the second part of the match, but received, before the opening whistle, a hall from the Everton and City players, as well as a loud ovation from the stadium, where the banners thanking him for the services provided were common.

Some 10,000 fans said goodbye to Agüero at the Etihad Stadium, after the City unveiled a mosaic in honor of the Argentine in the training center, they named one of the fields with his name, as was done in the past with Yayá Touré or David Silva, among others, and a street ‘graffiti’ with his figure was created on a building in the city.

Agüero, who ends his contract with City on June 30, has scored 258 goals in 388 games, making him the player with the most goals in the club’s history.

“When I got here, I didn’t expect everything to be so good, because I was the reserve striker at Atlético de Madrid. But everything was great, I felt very comfortable at the club and my teammates helped me a lot. Now, I look at the numbers of all these years and I think “Wow.” At first I did not notice much, but now I am very happy for everything I have achieved at the club and the goals I have scored, “added the Argentine in a letter.

In his time at City, Agüero has won five Premier League titles, six League Cups and one FA Cup. He will be able to put the icing on the cake on May 29, when City play their first Champions League final. against Chelsea.

