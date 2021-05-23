Manchester City fires Kun Agüero as club legend

The Manchester City fired this Sunday one of his greatest legends, the striker Kun Aguero, who after ten years in the English club will leave this summer.

The attacker, who could direct his course to the FC Barcelona, He lived his last match with the blue jersey at home, when he measured this Sunday at Everton, on the last day of the Premier League with the title already decided.

Agüero, as agreed with Pep Guardiola, played the second part of the match, but received, before the opening whistle, a corridor from the Everton and City players, as well as a loud ovation from the stadium, where the banners thanking him for the services provided were common. As a finishing touch, Kun scored two of his team’s five goals against Everton.

Some 10,000 fans fired Agüero at the Etihad Stadium, after City unveiled a mosaic in honor of the Argentine at the training center, they named one of the fields with his name, as was done in the past with Yayá Touré or David Silva, among others, and a street ‘graffiti’ with his figure will be created on a building in the city.

Agüero, who ends his contract with City on June 30, has scored 260 goals in 389 games, which makes him the player with the most goals in the club’s history.

“When I got here, I didn’t expect everything to be so good, because I was the reserve striker at Atlético de Madrid. But everything was great, I felt very comfortable in the club and my teammates helped me a lot. Now, I look at the numbers from all these years and think ‘wow’. At first I didn’t notice much, but now I am very happy for everything I have achieved at the club and the goals I have scored“the Argentine added in a letter.

In his time at City, Agüero has won five Premier League titles, six League Cups and one FA Cup. He will be able to put the icing on the cake on May 29, when City play their first Champions League final. against Chelsea.