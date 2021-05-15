Manchester City: Ferrán Torres scores a goal worthy of Puskas (VIDEO)

The Spanish Ferrán Torres, forward of the Manchester City, scored a great goal in the game against New Castle that quickly became one of the candidates for the Puskas award.

Torres, at minute 41 of the first half, put the 1-2 on the scoreboard with a goal like ‘Zlatan’ that thrilled all the fans.

Torres, a 21-year-old forward, finished off with a stunt after a free kick and scored the goal that made it 2-1 momentarily.

Torres surprised and in the match, he scored hat Trick.

