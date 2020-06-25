The party is held without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic (Reuetrs)

Liverpool will be crowned champion of England for the first time in 30 years without kicking a ball on Thursday if the Manchester City can’t beat the Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

For this duel, Pep Guardiola, announced that he rotates his players to give priority to the England Cup, in which his team plays against Newcastle on Sunday. « We cannot deny that our eyes are on the Newcastle game (quarterfinals). It is a final for us, ”he said at a press conference.

At 20 points from Liverpool, the blue team needs a miracle to win the Premier League, it will only do so if it wins all its commitments and the pointer falls in all its duels. That is why the Spanish coach seems dedicated to fate.

City have been impressive since the restart, with strong victories against Arsenal (3-0) and Burnley (5-0). « But the team is not physically prepared to play 90 minutes every three days. It will not happen, ”said Guardiola, referring to the fact that he will be rotating in his starting eleven.

Argentine Manchester City attacker Sergio Agüero reacts after suffering a knee injury in the Premier League match against Burnley (.)

The injury of Sergio Aguero, operated on the left knee this Wednesday in Barcelona, ​​was an important warning. The Argentine may not play again in national competitions this year, but he would arrive for the Champions League in August.

For his part, Chelsea optimistically faces the match of the thirty-first day to consolidate a winning streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against Aston Villa away from home (2-1) and against Everton at home (4-0). Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won in 15 of the 30 games played to date, with a streak of 53 goals for and 40 against.

In reference to the results as local, those led by Frank Lampard They have recorded statistics of seven wins, five losses and three draws in 15 games played in their field. In the visitor role, Manchester City It has a balance of nine wins, five losses and a draw in 15 games played, making it a team that usually scores points away.

The Liverpool players celebrate Fabinho’s goal against Crystal Palace for the Premier League. . / Phil Noble / Pool

In turn, the men of Jurgen Klopp they reached the brink of an expected title of the Premier League stylish in defeating Crystal Palace 4-0 on their return to Anfield on Wednesday. Liverpool He has a 23-point advantage over defending champion City, who has eight games to play, which means his 19th English title, and his first Premier League crown, is only a matter of time.

The long wait for European champions to return to the top of English football has been extended for three months due to the unprecedented closure of the coronavirus. Fears that a potentially record-breaking season could be declared null and void were quickly dismissed, but the return of the Premier League has offered the Reds the opportunity to seal the title on the field rather than in a points-per-game formula.

If he City manages to keep the title race alive in Chelsea, a point would be good enough for Liverpool win the league when you travel to Manchester in a clash between the top two on July 2.

