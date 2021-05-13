Manchester City defend their lead against Newcastle United

May 13, 2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

Next Friday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-sixth day of the Premier League will be played, in which we will see the Newcastle and to Man city in the St. James’ Park.

The Newcastle united faces with reinforced spirits the game of the thirty-sixth day to consolidate a positive streak after achieving victory away from his field in the King Power Stadium by 2-4 against Leicester city, with goals from Dummett, Wilson Y Willock. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won 10 of the 35 games played to date, with 40 goals for and 58 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Manchester City suffered a defeat to the Chelsea in the last game (1-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his trajectory in the tournament. Before this match, the Manchester City they had won 25 of 35 Premier League games this season, with a record of 72 goals and 26 goals.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

As a local, the Newcastle united they have won five times, been beaten seven times and have drawn five times in 17 games played so far, figures that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. At home, the Manchester City He has a record of 13 wins, one loss and three draws in 17 games he has played so far, so he will be a tough opponent for him. Newcastle united, who will have to do everything in his power to defend the field advantage.

The two rivals had already seen each other in the past at the stadium of the Newcastle united and the balance is seven victories, nine defeats and four draws for the local team. In turn, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in the Premier League. The last time they faced the Newcastle and the Man city in the competition was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a 2-0 result in favor of the Man city.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of 41 points. The team of Steve Bruce He arrives at the match in sixteenth position and with 39 points before the match. For his part, Manchester City He is the current leader of the Premier League and has accumulated a total of 80 points so far.