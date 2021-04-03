Manchester City defend their lead against Leicester City

04/02/2021 at 7:13 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. the match of the thirtieth day of the Premier League will be played, which will face Leicester and to Man city in it King Power Stadium.

The Leicester city faces the thirtieth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after drawing the last match played against the Burnley. In addition, the locals have won 17 of the 29 games played so far with a figure of 53 goals in favor and 32 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Manchester City he won his last two matches of the competition against him Wolverhampton Wanderers as a local and the Fulham away, by 4-1 and 0-3 respectively, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Leicester city. Before this match, the Manchester City they had won 21 of 29 Premier League games this season, with 59 goals for and 19 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Leicester city has a balance of seven wins, six losses and a draw in 14 games played on his field, indicative that the Manchester City he may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this match. At the exits, the Manchester City has a balance of 10 wins, one loss and three draws in 14 games he has played so far, so the Leicester city You will have to face a complicated opponent used to scoring points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the King Power Stadium, obtaining as a result two victories, five defeats and two draws in favor of the Leicester city. The last game they played on Leicester and the Man city in this competition it was in September 2020 and ended with a score of 2-5 in favor of the Leicester.

Analyzing his position in the Premier League leaderboard, we see that the Manchester City they are ahead of the home team with a 12-point lead. The Leicester city He arrives at the meeting with 56 points in his locker and occupying the third place before the game. For his part, Manchester City He is the current leader of the Premier League and has accumulated a total of 68 points so far.