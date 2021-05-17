Manchester City defend their lead against Brighton and Hove Albion

05/17/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

The Brighton receives this Tuesday at 20:00 the visit of the Man city in the The American Express Community Stadium during their thirty-seventh match in the Premier League.

The Brighton and Hove Albion faces the thirty-seventh day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after having drawn 1-1 against the West Ham in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in eight of the 36 matches played to date in the Premier League, with a streak of 37 goals in favor and 42 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Manchester City won the victory against the Newcastle united during their last match of the competition (3-4), with goals from I cancel Y Ferran torres, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the fiefdom of the Brighton and Hove Albion. Of the 36 games he has played in this Premier League season, the Manchester City he has won 26 of them with a figure of 76 goals for and 29 against.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Brighton and Hove Albion has achieved a balance of three wins, six losses and nine draws in 18 games played on his field, so that visits to the stadium The American Express Community Stadium They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At the exits, the Manchester City He has a record of 14 wins, one loss and three draws in 18 games played, so he will be a tough opponent for him. Brighton and Hove Albion, who will have to do everything in his power to defend the field advantage.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Brighton and Hove Albion and the results are three defeats in favor of the local team. Likewise, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won three games in a row at the stadium of the Brighton. The last time these teams met in this tournament was in January 2021 and the match ended with a score of 1-0 for the Man city.

Currently, the Manchester City it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 45 points with respect to its rival. The team of Graham potter He arrives at the match in seventeenth position and with 38 points before the match. For his part, the Manchester City he is the current leader of the Premier League and has 83 points.