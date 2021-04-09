Manchester City defend the lead against Leeds United

04/09/2021 at 1:32 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. the match of the thirty-first day of the Premier League will be played, which will measure Man city and to Leeds in the Etihad Stadium.

The Manchester City He arrives with enthusiasm for the thirty-first match after winning his last two games against him Leicester city out of his field (0-2) and against him Wolverhampton Wanderers in his fiefdom (4-1). Since the start of the competition, the locals have won 22 of the 30 matches played so far with a figure of 61 goals in favor and 19 against.

For his part, Leeds United he won his last two matches of the competition against him Sheffield Utd at home and the Fulham away, 2-1 and 1-2 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Manchester City. To date, of the 30 games played by the Leeds United in the Premier League, he has won 13 of them with a figure of 47 goals for and 48 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Manchester City has a balance of 11 victories, two defeats and two draws in 15 games played in his field, figures that speak positively of the squad of Pep Guardiola when he plays at home. At the exits, the Leeds United They have won seven times and been defeated eight times in their 15 games played, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

The rivals had already met before in the Etihad Stadium and the balance is three victories, two defeats and four draws in favor of the Manchester City. Likewise, the local team accumulates a streak of two consecutive games undefeated at home against Leeds. The last time both teams played in this competition was in October 2020 and the result was a draw (1-1).

In reference to their position in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that the hosts are ahead with a 29-point advantage over Manchester City. The Manchester City He has 71 points in his locker that have allowed him to achieve the current leadership of the competition. For its part, the visiting team is eleventh with 42 points.