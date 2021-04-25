Manchester City defeats Tottenham and is crowned in the Capital One Cup

Tottenham Hotspur will continue without knowing what it is to kiss the honeys of success one more season. The League Cup, their chance to redeem themselves 13 years later was taken away when a header from Aymeric Laporte sent the trophy to the insatiable record of Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City (1-0).

José Mourinho will smile from his home, fired five days before the final, while his former team fell without many honors at Wembley, where 8,000 people – a record in English football since the pandemic – attended the coronation for the fourth consecutive year of City in the League Cup, Guardiola’s fetish tournament.

And it is that Tottenham died without almost showing his face. They proposed the same defensive game that Chelsea did a week ago to eliminate City in the FA Cup semifinals. But using many more risks behind, because Ryan Mason’s team defends much worse than Tuchel’s and has a much midfield. less dominant.

That is why the chances for Guardiola’s were gushing out. They were able to get ahead many times, with Mahrez’s shots from the edge, with sterling boardings, even with a Foden shot from point-blank range that saved Alderweireld with such good luck for him that his rebound went to the wood.

The ‘Spurs’ survived almost without knowing how. They subsisted against the yoke of City, which did not even have to worry about counterattacks, since Harry Kane acted as the island above, barely accompanied by a Heung-min Son who did not come into contact with the ball throughout the game.

Manchester City since 2011: ▪ 4 Premier League titles (and the fifth is coming).

▪ 2 FA Cup titles.

▪ 6 League Cup titles.

▪ 3 Community Shield titles.

▪ First English club capable of doing domestic poker (2019). THE GOLDEN DECADE OF CITIZENS. pic.twitter.com/TRHlfCa38S – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) April 25, 2021

It was a matter of time before the goal fell, because Tottenham was satisfied from minute 1 with extra time or penalties. With the whole team behind, the set piece was the key to unravel the ‘Spurs’ wall. A corner kick by De Bruyne, already recovered from his ankle injury, headed him between two Aymeric Laporte players with five minutes remaining. Hojbjerg hung his head knowing his options were just fading

There the resistance of Mason’s men died, who had given in a few minutes before Gareth Bale to try to take advantage of his speed to the race, without success, like the rest of the team. Mason, in his second game on the bench, could not achieve the coveted title either.

One more for Guardiola’s record, who has already accumulated 25 great titles and is laying the first stone for the triplet. They lack the Premier League, which will end up falling in maturity, and the always complicated Champions League.

