Manchester City defeats PSG and becomes the first Champions League finalist

Manchester City became the first finalist in the 2021 Champions League by beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on Tuesday, which they already defeated in the first leg 1-2, in the second leg of the semifinals.

A double by the Algerian Riyad Mahrez, who opened the scoring for the locals in the 11th minute and established the final 2-0 in the 63rd, sealed the pass of the Spanish Pep Guardiola for the final.

Manchester City’s rival in the final, which will be played on May 29 in Istanbul, will come out of the duel between Real Madrid and Chelsea, who will play the second leg of their semifinal in London this Wednesday after drawing 1-1 in the outbound shock.

Since in 2008 the English team was absorbed by a group from Saudi Arabia, the obsession was the ‘Orejona’. Conquered the Premier League and the English cups, the challenge was to create European glory for a team that only had one Cup Winners’ Cup in their showcases.

Manchester City, by an aggregate score of 4-1, got their ticket to the final to be played on May 29 in Istanbul.

