Manchester City vs. Arsenal

The intense rain that fell on Manchester did not overshadow the show that starred in City and the Arsenal at Etihad Stadium. Despite the decision of Guardiola to include Sergio Aguero and Nicolás Otamendi in the substitute bank, the duel corresponding to the week 28 of the Premier League He delivered a remarkable talent in charge of figures of the stature of Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesús, Sterling, Aubameyang and Xhaka, although the premature injury of the Swiss attacker forced Mikel Arteta to replace the ex Borussia Monchengladbach by the Andalusian Dani Ceballos.

They had to pass 100 days so that the British contest returns to activity. In a tournament that has the maximum candidate for Liverpool for the historic harvest of 82 points in 28 presentations, the duel between the Citizens and the Gunners served as a measure for the coming international challenges and fighting for a place in next season’s European competitions.

The crash was rough. In less than 20 minutes the visit had to use two variants to causes of the muscular ailments of its protagonists. The output of Pablo Marí by David Luiz marked the concern of the Basque coach from Saint Sebastian.

A free kick by the Belgian star and a low shot from David Silva were the sharpest elements for the homeowner to take advantage, but the impressive responses from Log they kept the marker blank. While the Manchester City suffered several inaccuracies, the hierarchy of its interpreters was enough to hurt the fence defended by the German goalkeeper.

Thus, a few moments before the end of the first stage, the Brazilian defender made a gross child mistake that was capitalized by the English sprinter. Unlike the delicacy he had tried a few minutes earlier, Sterling opted for power to celebrate the 1 to 0 and bring partial victory to the locker room.

