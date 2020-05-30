TODOmercadoWEB.es © Imago / Image Sport photo Today at 01: 00Europe by José M. Díaz Offensive midfielder Kevin de Bruyne (28), linked to Manchester City until 2023, would have shown his predisposition to start negotiations with the club in view of a possible extension of the contract, says Sun.

function getQueryParam (param)

{

var result = window.location.search.match (new RegExp ("(? | &)" + param + "([])? = ([^&]*) "));

return result? result[3] : false;

}

/ * Settaggio delle variabili * /

var menunav = 'europe';

var indirizzo = window.location.pathname.split ("https://www.todomercadoweb.es/");

var word = '';

if (word == '') word = getQueryParam ('word');

zone var = "default";

var azione = "read";

var idsezione = "13";

var titolo_art = "Manchester City, De Bruyne open to negotiate a renovation";

var sezione_art = "Europe";

var now = '30 May pray 04:43 ';

var squadra = "";

/ * Settaggio della searchbar (with titoletto) * /

var searchbar = false;

if (indirizzo[1]! = '' && word == '') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace (/ - / gi, "") .replace (/ _ / gi, "") .toUpperCase ();

else if (azione == 'search') {

searchbar = "Search";

if (word! = false && word! = '') searchbar = searchbar + 'for' + word.toUpperCase ()

} else if (azione == 'contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase ();

indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace ('-', '');

if (word == false) word = '';

/ * Asynchronous cartoon degli social script (version this comments your main_all.js) * /

if (("read" == azione || "media" == azione) && euPubConsentExists) {var scripts =["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];! function (e) {for (var t = 0, a = e.length; a> t; t ++) {var o = document.createElement ("script"); o.type = "text / javascript", or .async =! 0, o.src = e

function lazyImage (id)

{

var imgs = document.getElementById (id);

if (imgs! == undefined && imgs! == null)

{

var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName ('IMG');

if (img! == undefined && img! == null && img.length> 0)

{

for (var i = 0; i.