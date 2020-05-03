The Manchester City he faces a real danger of disbandment if his two-year sanction is confirmed without a presence in European competitions. The team led by Pep Guardiola faces two years out of the Champions League for breaching the Financial Fair-Play and inflating its advertising contracts from Qatar. This situation puts at risk the stability of its staff, which for the most part could be willing to leave the club, if they finally end up applying the penalty imposed a priori by UEFA.

The first to raise his voice before the sanction has been Kevin de Bruyne. The main star of the team has acknowledged that they would rethink their stay in Manchester if they finally cannot compete among the best on the continent for two seasons. «One year I could see it, but two years are many», pointed out the Belgian.

A few words that make a city tremble pending the resolution of the TAS. The Court of Arbitration for Sport will be in charge of deciding whether citizens can compete during the next two seasons in Europe or if, on the contrary, the sanction imposed by the highest body of continental football is applied.

A sanction for history

The English have managed to get in recent years among the best in Europe thanks to its enormous economic power. Something that could turn against him now. According to UEFA, this financial injection of Qatari origin does not comply with the regulations of the Financial Fair-Play.

If the sanction is confirmed, De Bruyne has already assured that his future could be far from Etihad Stadium, but the fear of disbandment extends to the rest of its staff. Not playing two consecutive seasons in the Champions League would be a great handicap for the English team that he would take the serious risk of seeing how his best players leave.

To players like Gabriel Jesús, Sterling, Agüero, Bernardo Silva or EdersonAmong others, they would not be short of offers to leave Manchester City. These are players of enormous quality who would be a luxury reinforcement for any of the rest of the greats and for whom the fact of being able to play the maximum continental competition has a considerable weight.