Manchester City confirms its intention to leave the Super League

Manchester City confirmed their intention to abandon the European Super League project, in which he was part of the founding members along with eleven other clubs.

“Manchester City can confirm that it has formally initiated the procedures to leave the group that is developing the plans for the European Super League.”, reported the English club in a brief statement.

City are the first founding club to officially announce their rejection of the competition, after Chelsea leaked it this afternoon following protests from their fans.

Raheem Sterling also made his mark on Twitter after Manchester City’s official announcement. The Englishman was short but precise and published a forceful “Ok bye”, which makes it clear that the players did not agree with the idea of ​​playing the Super League.

Raheem Sterling published "Ok bye"

For its part, Chelsea also expressed their intention to leave the tournament that less than 48 hours ago they had officially announced.

Liverpool and Arsenal players have also demonstrated against the Super League

Everything seems to indicate that English teams have yielded to the enormous pressure generated by the creation of the Super LeagueAs not only Manchester City and Chelsea have left the tournament, but also footballers from Liverpool and Arsenal have spoken out against this new tournament.

Team Captain, Jordan Henderson, published an official statement on behalf of him as captain and his teammates in which they reject the Super League.

“We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen”said Henderson, captain of the English team and who spoke on behalf of his teammates.

On the other hand, Héctor Bellerín, Arsenal footballer, left a message on his networks with a phrase from Arsene Wenger: “To Arsenal lovers, take care of the club’s values.”