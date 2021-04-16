Manchester City come back in Borussia Dortmund and will face PSG in the semifinals (1-2)

Since Pep Guardiola took over the team in 2016, the citizens have invested almost billion euros in signings. Despite this, the technician had not been able to overcome the barrier of the knockout stages in the Champions League with the Manchester City. Five years later, the English team has obtained their long-awaited ticket to the semifinals after winning 1-2 to the Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

City had already won by the same score in the first leg in a long-suffering match. And it is that in that clash, although they went ahead in the 19th minute thanks to a goal from Kevin De Bruyne, he saw how Marco Reus tied at 84. However, a bit of Folden in the last minute he gave the victory to Manchester City.

Guardiola’s men have suffered again in the second leg despite the fact that the result may say otherwise. Borussia Dortmund opened the scoring at 15 through Bellingham, so that for forty minutes the City has been virtually out of the semifinals. Has prevented it from being like this Riyad mahrez, which resulted in a maximum penalty in favor of his team.

Manchester City tied the penalty game at 55

The penalty was signaled by the Spanish Carlos del Cerro Grande. Emre Çan He cleared a ball in the area with his head so badly that it hit his arm afterwards. As his arm was considerably separated from the body, and after reviewing the play in the VAR, the referee placed the ball in the eleven meters so that Manchester City could launch. It should be noted that until then those of Pep Guardiola had been superior to Borussia DortmundHowever, they only shot three times between the sticks in the first half. In one of them, De Bruyne took advantage of an error of Morey but his shot from the front was repelled by the crossbar. Later it was Bellingham, the footballer who had overtaken Borussia Dortmund, who avoided the goal of the Manchester City under sticks.

Forced to score to force extra time, the Bavarian team came close to achieving it through Hummels, who finished off a free kick thrown by Reus in the City area with a header. With the Borussia Dortmund launched, as he did in the first leg, Folden returned to give the victory to Guardiola’s men. It was in the 75th minute by means of a whiplash that he ate Hitz after a short corner from Manchester City. In the last quarter of an hour, Haaland tried unsuccessfully to close the gap in what could have been his last Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund.

PSG will be Manchester City’s next rival

On the return of Pep Guardiola to the semifinals of this competition, the next rival of the Manchester City it will be PSG. On the other hand, the Real Madrid, who have qualified for the next round after drawing with Liverpool at Anfield, will face Chelsea.

It should be noted that, according to the bets, Real Madrid is the favorite to win this edition of the Champions League. For their part, the forecasts see Manchester City as the main alternative to the white team. While the Real Madrid has on paper an easier tie against the Chelsea, which is he is the fifth classified in the Premier; the leader of the English league, the City, faces the PSG in the other.

The Parisian team was already a finalist in the last edition of the Champions League and dreams of being proclaimed champion in 2021. For now, they have already taken revenge by eliminating their executioner in the last final, Bayern Munich. MbappeLike Haaland, he could be facing his last chance to win the Champions League with PSG if he finally changes his scene in the summer.