Manchester City – Chelsea: time and where to watch the Champions League final on TV today and online, live

Manchester City Y Chelsea faces will be seen today, Saturday, May 29 at 9:00 p.m. in the final of the Champions League. The two teams have met twice since Tuchel took the reins of the London team, once in the Premier and once in the FA Cup final, and both fell on the side of the German coach’s pupils. Now they will cross over again in the mother of all finals in Do Dragao, with Mateu Lahoz as judge. Whoever wins will face Villarreal in the European Super Cup.

On his way to the end, the City, has left behind Borussia Mönchengladbach (eighths), Borussia Dortmund (rooms) and PSG (semifinals). They passed the first round without problems but against Dortmund and PSG they had to come back. In the quarterfinals, at Signal Iduna Park, the locals began winning with a goal from Bellingham that placed the locals in the semifinals, but they came back in the second half to sneak into the top four in the competition.

The duel before him PSG nor was it exempt from suffering. Pochettino’s men started winning in the first leg with a goal from Marquinhos but, again, the City he came back and took a very valuable victory from Paris before finishing at the Etihad with a 2-0 to get into his first Champions League final. For their part, Chelsea beat Atlético in the round of 16, Porto in the quarterfinals, and Real Madrid in the semifinals, in a very close tie where Zidane’s men made the cut and made things very difficult for the London team.

Regarding the casualties, they were doubtful Gündogan in the City and Kanté Y Mendy at Chelsea. However, everything points to Guardiola Y Tuchel they will be able to count on their stars for this match. Kanté was injured in a Premier League match against Leicester, while the goalkeeper had to be substituted in the last match against Aston Villa. Luckily for the German coach, both are available for the final. The Manchester City – Chelsea of the Champions League final is disputed this Saturday, May 29 at 9:00 p.m. in Do Dragao, and can be seen on TV on the Movistar Champions League channel of Movistar +. In addition, on the website of OKDIARY We will tell you minute by minute everything that happens during the meeting.

Manchester City – Chelsea

Date: 05/29/2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands).

Channel: Movistar Champions League

Referee: Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Stadium: Do Dragao (Porto)

Possible alignments

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gündogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne and Foden.

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Pulisic, Werner and Mount.