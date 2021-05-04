Manchester City – Chelsea Premier: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/04/2021 at 7:22 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Saturday, the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Manchester City and the Chelsea and whose destination of realization will be Etihad Stadium.

In this regard, the local team led by Pep Guardiola adds 80 points and +47 in goal differential, ranking at the top of the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a win over Crystal Palace (2-0), a win over Aston Villa (2-1), a loss to Leeds (2-1) and a win over Leicester City (2-0).

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel’s squad accumulates 61 points and +22 in goal differential, so it is in the fourth seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a win over Fulham (2-0), a win over West Ham (1-0), a draw with Brighton (0-0) and a win over Crystal Palace (4-1).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MANCHESTER CITY – CHELSEA DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Manchester City and the Chelsea of the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will take place on Saturday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.