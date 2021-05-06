Manchester City – Chelsea, an early final

05/06/2021 at 7:29 PM CEST

Manchester City or Chelsea. Guardiola or Tuchel. After both teams left behind their respective powerful rivals to reach the Champions League final, next Saturday at 6:30 p.m., in a Premier League match, they will meet at the Etihad in the ‘vermouth’ of the Istanbul match, where it will be decided who has the pleasure of savoring winning the top European club competition.

They arrive in quite different situations. The ‘citizen’ team, although they were outmatched by the ‘blues’, could be crowned champions of the English league competition if Manchester United lose their match against Aston Villa on Sunday. Their outstanding season in which they have dominated the championship with an iron hand and have reached regularity records, allows them to reach the final stage with the relative ‘tranquility’ of being able to give rest to their most decisive footballers to prepare for the very final in Turkey.

Chelsea, on the other hand, travels to Manchester with the obligation to add. They currently occupy the fourth position, with the pressure exerted by those who come from behind, watching and prepared to assault the Champions positions. West Ham are only 3 points and Tottenham 5, but a fall, which would be the second since the German took the team, would give them wings to keep pushing. But Tuchel’s team is going like a shot and his goal remains to stay with third place, occupied by Leicester with a 2-point advantage.

Tuchel won the first round

Guardiola and Tuchel already met at Stamford Bridge in the first slate duel between the two. On that occasion it was to dispute the semi-finals of the FA Cup, a match where everyone was betting on a victory for the ‘sky blues’, given their extraordinary campaign, they were already in the final of the Carabao Cup finally won against Tottenham, and because of their position in the league competition, but Chelsea gave the surprise and prevailed with a solitary goal from Ziyech at the beginning of the second half.

Now, this weekend they will meet again in a meeting that will serve as an appetizer of what awaits us on May 29. Will the two put the cards on the table or will they be reserved for the Champions League final? Show guaranteed, yes.