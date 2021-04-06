Manchester City – Borussia Dortmund of the Champions League: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/05/2021 at 9:48 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Fulfilling your responsibilities of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, the Manchester City and the Borussia Dortmund will go to Etihad Stadium this next Tuesday.

In this sense, firstly, Pep Guardiola’s team won the Borussia Mönchenbladbach (4-0) in the round of 16. Prior to that, the team finished the group stage in first place in its division, thus counting on five wins, a tie and a goal differential of +12.

On the other hand, those led by Edin Terzic eliminated Sevilla (5-4) to be able to arrive at this new instance of the tournament. In the same way, the squad finished the first stage of the competition in the first place of its group, registering four wins, a tie, a loss and a goal differential of +7.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MANCHESTER CITY – BORUSSIA DORTMUND OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The meeting of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League between Manchester City and the Borussia Dortmund will take place this Tuesday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m., and the game can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar Champions League 1, Movistar + and Mitele Plus.