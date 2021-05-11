Manchester City: Aymeric Laporte may be called up with the Spanish National Team

The Council of Ministers has approved the nationalization of French Aymeric laporte, central defender of Manchester City, who will be able to enter the plans of Luis Enrique Martínez, Spanish coach, for Euro 2020, sources from the Spanish Federation (RFEF) confirmed to Efe.

Laporte, born in Agen on May 27, 1994, arrived at Athletic Club de Bilbao at the age of 15, which had him on loan to Aviron Bayona, and at 16 he joined the lower teams of the Biscayan club, in which he did not take long. in emerging and debuted with the first team by the hand of Chilean Marcelo Bielsa

The progression of the left-handed defender was unstoppable and he became one of the figures of Athletic, so much so that at the end of January 2018 City signed him after paying 65 million euros of his termination clause.

It is common in Pep Guardiola’s plans, although it is not fixed in City. In fact, in this Champions League he has not participated for a minute in the quarterfinals or in the semifinals. In the Premier this campaign he has participated in sixteen games.

He has been part of the lower French teams (11 times with the sub’17, 9 with the sub’18, 12 with the sub’19 and 19 with the sub’21), although he has not played with the second French team since 24 March 2016 against Scotland in Angers. He has never done it with the absolute.

With the sub’19 he faced Spain on July 29, 2013 in Kaunas and won 2-1 with a team in which he was the captain and in which, among others, were Adrien Rabiot or Anthony Martial.

This nationalization opens the doors of the Spanish team a few days before Luis Enrique offers the list of summoned for Euro 2020 in the absence of some procedures before FIFA.

In view of the change in the regulations, which also allowed Munir El Haddadi to be summoned by Morocco, the coach, the technical director, José Francisco Molina, and the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, took the step of making the request for make faster the process.

His inclusion can be an important reinforcement for the central line of the Spanish team, in which, except for Sergio Ramos and Pau Torres, in recent times no player has had continuity.