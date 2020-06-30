Newcastle United v Manchester City – FA Cup: Quarter Final | Pool / .
A market of exchanges and loans is what we have lived mainly until today. However, it is still expected that the greatest number of transfers can occur once the local leagues finish their activities. At the end of June, Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus have been the main protagonists of a peculiar transfer regime in the old continent.
These days there was talk that two other teams could give much to talk about. This is Manchester City and Inter Milan. While the English could suffer significant losses if their absence in the Champions League is confirmed, the Italians are preparing a millionaire project in search of finally competing for the Serie A title. These clubs would be cooking an attractive change of pieces.
According to information from Calciomercato, Slovak defender Milan Skriniar no longer enters Conte’s plans and would have been offered to City in exchange for the « Kún ».
Although it is a reality that the Nerazzurri are looking for a striker before the still latent possibility that Lautaro leaves the club and Sergio Agüero would be a luxury signing, the Guardiola team does not plan to make millionaire movements either on arrival or on departure, until they know the official opinion of your sanction of not having activity in European competitions.