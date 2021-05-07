Manchester City and Chelsea fight more than the Champions League; go by Robert Lewandowski

Although he is 33 years old, Robert Lewandowski is one of the most sought-after forwards on the old continent, season after season he seems to be in a better moment, so he has shown that he has won everything with him Bayern Munich.

However, the continuity of the Polish striker in the Bundesliga She is not sure, after various media in the Old Continent report that the finalists of the UEFA Champions League; Manchester City and Chelsea are looking for the historic Bayern.

Both clubs are urged by a natural “9”, on the one hand the Chelsea has Werner who has fulfilled other functions with the Londoners, however the forcefulness is something that has failed, in the Citizens, Kun Agüero will leave, so Pep Guardiola must soon seek a replacement.

Robert Lewandowski is a target for Chelsea and Manchester City this summer, with the striker undecided on his future. Interested clubs would need to offer € 60 million to start negotiations over a possible move. – ESPN pic.twitter.com/3COiyQyEZL – Recce James (@ james04335750) May 7, 2021

In the past it was said that Harry Kane was the most sought after, however his clause is millionaire compared to what Bayern would ask for the Polish striker, who will ask for 70 million for Robert.

Robert’s agent, Pini Zahavi, met with various club representatives to hear offers and projects for his player, thus opening the door to a goodbye from Bayern, after 7 seasons.

Last year he won the League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cups, as well as The Best award and other individual recognitions. This campaign, he has 36 goals and 26 appearances and for the tenth consecutive year he scored more than 30 times, a historical record in world football.

