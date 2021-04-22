Manchester City achieves a tight victory against Aston Villa (1-2)

04/21/2021 at 11:20 PM CEST

The Man city won the town 1-2 during the meeting held this Wednesday at the Villa Park. The Aston Villa came wanting to get back on the road to victory after suffering a 2-1 loss in the previous match against Liverpool. On the visitors’ side, the Manchester City He came from winning 5-2 in his fiefdom at Southampton in the last match played. After the result obtained, the Birmingham team is eleventh at the end of the game, while the Man city maintains the leadership of the Premier League.

The first half of the duel started in an unbeatable way for him Aston Villa, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Mcginn just a few minutes after the initial whistle, in minute 1. However, the celestial team reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Foden at 22 minutes. After a new play, the scoring of the visiting team increased, which came back through a goal of Rodri shortly before the end, specifically in 40, ending the first period with a 1-2 in the light.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-2.

In the chapter on changes, the town from Dean smith relieved Davis, Barkley Y El-Ghazi for Ramsey, Nakamba Y Traoré, while the technician of the Man city, Pep Guardiola, ordered the entry of Laporte Y Fernandinho to supply Gabriel Jesus Y Mahrez.

The referee showed four cards, a yellow card to town (Cash) and one to Man city (Gündogan). In addition, there were two expulsions: Cash (2 yellows) by the home team and Stones by the visiting team.

The Manchester City continues as leader of the Premier League with 68 points, with a place of access to the Champions League, while the Aston Villa he stayed in eleventh place with 44 points after the game.

Data sheetAston Villa:Martínez, Mings, Konsa, Matt Targett, Cash, Douglas Luiz, Nakamba (Barkley, min.63), Mcginn, Ramsey (Davis, min.46), Traoré (El-Ghazi, min.75) and WatkinsManchester City:Ederson, Rúben Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Walker, Rodri, Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Gabriel Jesus (Laporte, min.46) and Mahrez (Fernandinho, min.90)Stadium:Villa ParkGoals:Mcginn (1-0, min. 1), Foden (1-1, min. 22) and Rodri (1-2, min. 40)