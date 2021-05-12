Manchester City, 2021 Premier League champion

05/11/2021

On at 22:30 CEST

New victory for the unstoppable City of Pep Guardiola. Manchester United’s defeat against Leicester allows the ‘Sky Blues’ to confirm the championship. In the absence of three days to finish the English league, Manchesr United, second in the standings, loses the possibility of reaching 80 points of the leader in the Premier, Manchester City and therefore, Guardiola’s team automatically becomes the champion . The celestial are mathematically champions of the English league and in addition, they also qualified for the Champions League final, where the team of Guardiola face him Chelsea from Thomas tuchel.

A Chelsea that precisely this Saturday faces the Leicester, in the FA Cup final.

After a season where Manchester City has maintained an absolutely indisputable leadership, the team of Pep He knew how to finish the job and score the third Premier with the Catalan coach at the head of the team. A very important title for Guardiola As he said in the previous match: “I have said it many times, the Premier is the most important trophy of the year. I would still say that, economically, for the club, qualifying for the Champions League is the most important trophy. Jokes away, we want to be champions again & rdquor ;.

FINAL OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The Champions League final will be the culmination of this great season for the ‘citizens’. City and Chelsea have shone in Europe and in Istanbul they will have to show their full potential. The false nine system has given a great result to Guardiola this season with Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and even Ilkay Gündo & gbreve; an as the tip of the attack. “We are used to playing in a certain way. We cannot do it in another way,” said the City coach at a news conference. We suspect that Guardiola will keep his word and repeat strategy for the final round.