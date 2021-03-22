Manchego wine breathes, for now, with the removal of US tariffs on the European Union – Lanza Digital

The president of CRDO La Mancha, Carlos David Bonilla / Lanza Share on Facebook Share on twitter Share in mail Share on whatsapp

The president of the CRDO La Mancha, Carlos David Bonilla, trusts that this agreement will go beyond the four months initially foreseen and will make it possible to increase exports from DO La Mancha to the United States, which currently represent between 7 and one 8 percent

The president of the Regulatory Council of the Denomination of Origin La Mancha, Carlos David Bonilla, described this Saturday as “good news” the announcement, on Friday afternoon, by the European Commission regarding the suspension, for four months, of the tariffs imposed by the United States on several Spanish agri-food products, including wine.

In statements to Digital launcher, has been confident that this decision will be prolonged in time and go beyond the four months initially foreseen because, he explained, “it is a short time to solve anything.”

Increase exports

However, they have been confident that this agreement will make it possible to increase exports to the United States of Spanish wine, in general, and with La Mancha Denomination of Origin, in particular.

The US is not the main market for the DO but “everything helps”

In line with this issue, he explained that the export volume of La Mancha wines to the US “is not very large”, between 7 and 8%, although he did acknowledge that it is an interesting market due to its prices. elevated.

“Everything helps”, added Carlos David Bonilla, who reiterated that although the US is not the DO’s main market, it is a market in which it can grow and this new situation will favor the La Mancha market.

Trust that they have “high sights”

«The imposed tariffs did not benefit neither Europe nor the United States; With this agreement, we trust that things will get back on track, that they have high sights and this is the beginning of the end, ”he stressed.

Strong reactivation of the Chinese market

In another vein, Carlos David Bonilla has highlighted the strong reactivation of the Chinese market in the last two months, a client that has been among the main markets of La Mancha wineries in the last decade, with a volume of sales among the wineries under the DO La Mancha, above 15%.