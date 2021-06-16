Mancera asks not to politicize final opinion of Metro Line 12

MEXICO CITY

The former head of the Government of Mexico City, Miguel Ángel Mancera, said that he will wait for the investigation of the accident on Metro Line 12 to conclude and anticipated that he hopes that a conclusion with political overtones will not be reached.

The investigation is not political, the authorities have said. Hopefully that is how it is preserved, that it continues that way, it is the most important thing to reach definitive conclusions.

I will be attentive in each of the sections in the three phases of the investigation ”, commented the coordinator of the PRD senators.

The preliminary report, presented the day before, points out that there was a structural failure related to the construction of the work, a probable cause of the fall of the whale on the overpass that caused the collapse in early May.

Specialists from DNV (Det Norske Veritas), the company in charge of the expertise, determined that the collapse in the capital’s Metro was caused by a structural failure associated with at least six deficiencies in the construction process identified so far: the welding process of the Nelson bolts; porosity and lack of fusion at the bolt-lock joint.

Senator @ManceraMiguelMX conference, June 16, 2021 https://t.co/yU3863qgPZ – Senate of Mexico (@senadomexicano) June 16, 2021

Miguel Ángel Mancera pointed out that he will be pending the rest of the phases of the expert opinion.

It has been in the times and as has been announced, it gives confidence to know that Mexican engineers will be participating and that they will be contributing to this investigation, ”he said.

Asked about whether he is called to testify, he replied that “that is why we are attentive. It is necessary to be clear in the report that has been presented, the company refers to having carried out many tests and that it will carry out others ”.

Complementary to what has already been presented will be essential. We are attentive and reiterating the information that is there, based on what has been done. It is not something hidden. Yes, I would introduce myself, ”he added.

The former head of government recalled that during his administration Line 12 was maintained, after the 2017 earthquake, something to which Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard alluded.

I have already answered the maintenance, everything that was done is in public files. I do not want to turn it into a political issue or share blame, I am not going to fall into that, “said the PRD senator.

Mancera also rejected the notion that he was responsible for the lack of budget and stressed having had a responsible attitude with the work that was carried out during the government of Marcelo Ebrard.

Here we are. It is not a matter of conscience, it is a matter of knowing that what had to be done was done. We are not going to fall into any of that, to politicize ”, he concluded.

jcs