. – Esron Torres’s grandfather was admitted to a hospital in Manaus, Brazil, with a wound to his finger. Days later, he was buried in one of the city’s many overcrowded cemeteries. A handful of family members attended the small ceremony, while others listened on the phone as the family patriarch rested.

According to his death certificate, it was not the wound that killed him, but covid-19.

The tragedy highlights the massive health crisis facing this city, the capital of the northwestern state of Amazonas, and the strain on the ability of local institutions to contain the coronavirus.

Officials have attributed just 532 deaths to covid-19 in Manaus, but the actual total is probably much higher. City data shows that 2,435 people were buried in April alone, compared to 871 burials during the same month a year ago. Shocking images have also emerged of bulldozers digging mass graves in the Parque Taruma cemetery, to face the rebound in burials.

Manaus Mayor Arthur Virgilio Neto told CNN Brazil that he feels the city has been “abandoned” during the health crisis. “I would like to raise awareness around the world because I can’t seem to get Brazil to wake up to the strategic importance of my state and my region,” said Neto.

Overcrowded hospitals

The pandemic has left many of the city’s public hospitals overcrowded with nowhere to treat patients, doctors in Manaus told CNN Brazil. They also said that overcrowding made it difficult to isolate those with symptoms of covid-19.

Torres says his 69-year-old grandfather was put in the same hospital room with at least two people who appeared to be suffering from coronavirus symptoms, after his blood pressure skyrocketed during a minor surgical procedure.

His death certificate later confirmed that he had died of covid-19 complications, according to Torres. Although he was not examined before hospitalization, Torres said his grandfather had not shown consistent symptoms of coronavirus before entering the hospital, and believes he contracted the virus while in intensive care.

Now her main concern is keeping her grandmother safe. “My grandmother is also part of this risk group, so now it is our main concern,” said Esron.

Sandra, another Manaus resident, shared a similar story. CNN agreed to use only his first name due to the confidential details he shared.

Sitting outside a different public hospital, she said her mother had been registered after suffering a stroke. When her mother started showing some symptoms consistent with covid-19, she was moved to a room with people who had tested positive for the virus.

“She is lying there surrounded by people suffering from this covid disease. They are all mixed up in the emergency room, ”Sandra said, as she screamed outside the hospital and fought back tears. “There are people with the virus who are contaminating others.”

Subsequent tests showed that he had contracted coronavirus. Sandra believes she was infected while hospitalized, although this could not be confirmed by CNN.

“There are no rules or norms”

Dr. Mário Vianna, president of the Union of Amazonas Doctors, said that maternity wards in hospitals have become high-risk areas for the spread of coronavirus infections.

“Maternity wards became one of the main areas of infection because there is no isolation plan,” Vianna told CNN Brasil. “There are no rules or regulations for isolation.”

Vianna also said that doctors are exposed to the coronavirus due to low staffing levels and a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), and that many go to work for fear of dying or losing colleagues.

“Lives are being lost due to the incompetence of various authorities,” said Vianna. “I blame the death of health professionals on the Government, which did not provide any protection. It is a criminal situation. ”

The Health Ministry did not respond to CNN questions about whether doctors were ill-equipped to handle the pandemic.

Vianna himself tested positive for coronavirus on April 21, and on May 1 he appeared in a video supporting other medical workers from a hospital bed, with breathing tubes in his nostrils.

“Stay home”

The severity of the pandemic has not always been publicly recognized by Brazil’s top leaders.

President Jair Bolsonaro compared the coronavirus to a “small flu,” pressured governors and mayors to lift quarantine measures to boost the economy, and attended demonstrations and protests in Brasilia with crowds of supporters.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro predicted that data from the Ministry of Health would show that “the worst is over.” In fact, the national death toll announced later that day was the highest on record. On Wednesday it went up again.

Mayor Neto said he believes the worst is yet to come and predicted that infections could peak in Manaus in May.

Manaus is known worldwide as the gateway to the Amazon rainforest region, and Neto has asked for help from world leaders and climate activists, including Greta Thunberg. In a video posted on his personal Twitter account, Neto asked Thunberg to help him raise awareness of the situation in Manaus. Thunberg retweeted a photo on May 5 that shows mass graves in Manaus to his 4.1 million followers with the hashtag #SOSAMAZONIA.

Manaus is the epicenter of the COVID-19 in Amazonia. With 100 deaths per day, here at the capital of Amazonas State, we are living the death hour, the health system already collapsed and President @jairbolsonaro is ignoring completely the pandemic situation. #SOSAMAZONIA pic.twitter.com/4IuLsLvC3k – Fridays for Future Amazônia (@FFFAmazonia) May 5, 2020

Health Minister Nelson Teich traveled to Manaus on Monday, where he visited several hospitals and met with local authorities, including Neto. The Health Ministry said Monday that it hired and brought 267 medical professionals to support the city’s health teams. The ministry also provided additional PPE, including N95 masks, goggles, and hand sanitizers.

To date, Brazil has confirmed more than 125,000 coronavirus cases and at least 8,536 deaths. At least 9,243 of these cases have been registered in the state of Amazonas, with more than half of those cases in Manaus, according to the latest data published by the state secretary of Health.

Alessandra Castelli of CNN in Atlanta and Shasta Darlington of CNN in São Paulo contributed to this report.

