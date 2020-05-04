The remote pandemic of the coronavirus has also reached the remote corners of the Amazon jungle.

Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, is the focus.

It is the only way that authorities, overwhelmed by the number of deaths, can cope with the consequences of covid-19.

It is difficult not to compare the two.

The images of the streets of Guayaquil filled with unburied dead are still etched in the minds of many people here.

In April, Manaus registered a 578% increase in the number of people who died from respiratory problems.

Workers dig mass graves in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery.

They are not officially counted as victims of the coronavirus, but experts believe there can only be one explanation.

With tests at levels still very low, the actual numbers are not accurate.

Arthur Virgilio Neto. "We don't want miracles," says the mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgilio Neto.

“What we need is a plane full of scanners, fans, medications and protective equipment” for the toilets, said the mayor.

Feeling of abandonment

Home to almost two million people, Manaus is the seventh largest city in Brazil and the most isolated.

Many of them live in the city.

In Parque das Tribos, on the outskirts of Manaus, several women are working hard on sewing machines.

Their only defense now is homemade cloth face masks, but much more is needed to protect them.

“We already have many people in the community with symptoms,” says Vanderleia dos Santos.

“We don’t have a doctor or a nurse to take care of us.”

Rural indigenous communities have their own special health service, the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai).

He says that the indigenous people are not being registered as such, but are classified as “white”.

“Our identity is questioned all the time,” she says.

"And it means that we can't map relatives they could be infected."

Since almost half of Brazil’s indigenous communities now live in cities, this is not a small problem.

“Indigenous people in urban areas feel abandoned,” says Sonia Guajajara, who heads the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.

“They are exposed to contagion and death because they are not being treated immediately.”

Some communities have locked themselves up for fear of contagion

Others remain without contact, but their livelihoods are in jeopardy at a time when there is less oversight by indigenous and environmental agencies.

The state of Amazonas has one of the highest rates of coronavirus infection in Brazil.

“It’s a double whammy,” says Jonathan Mazower of Survival International.

“Many of the officers on the ground who were reportedly working to protect the reserves from invasions have left and have stopped patrolling.”

“Many people are targeting these lands,” says Mazower.

“Undoubtedly, they are taking advantage and claiming them.”

The numbers talk for themselves.

“At the same time that we adopt measures to combat covid-19, we cannot forget that incursions and attacks continue to occur,” says Sonia Guajajara.

"Fighting the coronavirus is causing other problems become invisible."

Guajajara says that illegal miners, loggers, hunters and evangelicals who want contact with isolated tribes “are not in quarantine.”

"They are using this time to explore and they are the main vectors," contagion, Add.

The forest fires that plague Brazil each year registered record numbers in 2019.

Fire season

And as the fire season begins there is a greater urgency.

Last year, an unprecedented number of fires devastated large areas of forest in the Amazon.

“This will be a double problem,” says Rómulo Batista, from Greenpeace in Manaus.

And the municipalities closest to the fire areas, such as Porto Velho, in the state of Rondônia, will be the most affected.

"When you have a lot of fires, there are a lot of people who go to the hospital. But if you have a hospital full of covid-19 patients, it will be chaos."

