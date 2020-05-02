Riot, which started during breakfast delivery, ended with police officers entering the unit; detainees who organized rebellion can be transferred

SÃO PAULO – The rebellion of detainees from the Puraquequara Prison Unit (UPP), in Manaus, which started this Saturday morning, 2, was controlled and the seven resocialization agents taken hostage were released. The State Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) of Amazonas reported that 17 people were injuredbut no one died.

The riot, which began during breakfast delivery, ended with the entry of police officers to the unit. Among the wounded are ten prison officers, three of whom were injured while jumping from the prison walls, five prisoners and two military policemen.

Amazonas’ public security secretary, Colonel Louismar Bonates, reported that some of the hostages had minor injuries to their necks and police officers were hit by stones.

According to Seap, the rebellion was motivated by two failed escape attempts through tunnels dug from outside into the prison. The prisoners tried this time to dig a tunnel from the inside out, which was located in one of the cells by the police teams.

“Part of the prison unit was destroyed during the rebellion. There was a depredation of bars, drinking fountains and the roof,” said the secretary, who said he did not rule out the possibility of transferring the detainees who organized the rebellion.

